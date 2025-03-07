Menu Explore
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 predicts good results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 07, 2025 04:07 AM IST

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 07, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. ake steps to troubleshoot all love issues.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love risks

Take steps to troubleshoot all love issues. Be cool while making innovative ideas at work. Your financial status will help you to make crucial decisions today.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: No major health issue will also trouble you.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, March 7, 2025: No major health issue will also trouble you.

Look for pleasant moments in love and ensure you meet the expectations of the lover. Do not compromise on work. Your financial status permits diligent monetary decisions. No major health issue will also trouble you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive towards the demands of your lover. Avoid harsh decisions in the relationship and keep the lover in high spirits. Those who are keen to resolve the problems with the ex-lover can pick the day as it is good. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. Married females may see the influence of a third person in the relationship and this requires immediate discussion with the spouse.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Your sincere approach to the job will bring in good results. Some minor arguments within the team may upset you in the first half of the day. However, you need to be professional and the ultimate goal needs to be to deliver outputs. Consider taking up new challenges that will also prove your mettle at work. Those who are into sales and marketing may have to try hard to convince the clients. Use communication skills at the negotiation table with clients. Traders may develop issues with authorities over licenses and policies.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

No serious financial issue will trouble you. You may help a needy friend or relative today. Today is also auspicious to repair your house or even buy one. Consider safe and smart investments including stocks, shares, and speculative businesses. An old investment will bring in good return and you may utilize it to buy home appliances in the second half of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Though no serious medical issue will be there, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. The second part of the day is good for surgeries. Females having gynecological issues should consult a doctor. Some minors may fall and develop cuts but there will be nothing serious. You need to stick to strict diet protocols. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

