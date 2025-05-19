Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 19, 2025, predicts buying a new property

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Commitment is your attribute Keep the lover in a good mood today and take up new tasks that will help you grow in your career. Handle wealth carefully and health will be positive today. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, 19 May 2025: Money will come in through different sources and you are good to try the fortune in the stock market. (Freepik)

Resolve the issues in the love affair and continue your commitment at the workplace. Both finance and health will be positive today.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

You can be confident about the love affair today. Despite the initial hiccups, you will succeed in winning the heart of the crush. Some relationships will see the interference of a relative or friend which you need to control for a safe future. You may also consider spending more time with the lover, especially in the second part of the day. Married male natives should not get in touch with ex-lovers as this can cause turbulence today in family life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenge will come up. It is good to give up egos while you are a part of team projects. You should also keep a distance from controversies and focus more on the target. Bankers, accountants, media persons, academicians, and botanists will have a tight schedule while IT and healthcare professionals will also consider relocating abroad. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. There are chances to try fortune abroad and entrepreneurs can attempt it.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Money will come in through different sources and you are good to try the fortune in the stock market. You may also settle a financial issue with a friend today. There will be chances of you being a victim of online financial crime and it is crucial to take precautions while you make online payments to strangers. You may also consider buying electronic appliances while some females will also buy a new property.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with a mild exercise to warm up the body. It is good to have a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins today. Those who have heart or lung ailments need to go ahead with their medical tests. Some children will develop viral fever, sore throat, pain in joints, and vision-related issues. Pregnant females need to be highly cautious while taking part in adventurous games.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

