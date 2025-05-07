Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025, predicts new love

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a good team player Keep the love affair free from chaos and ensure you meet the expectations at the workplace. Prosperity exists today. There will be no serious health issues. Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, May 7, 2025: A past investment will bring in profits.(Freepik)

Enjoy the romantic life today. Utilize the opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. Financially you will be good and no major health issue will also disturb you.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Avoid personal egos that may disrupt the love relationship. You may pick the second part of the day to introduce the lover to the parents. However, it is also crucial to provide the lover the personal space. You should also be careful about the interference of a relative in the love affair. Some fortunate Scorpios can also expect new love or a rekindling of the affair with the ex-partner. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional life will be a mixed bag today. Some professionals will succeed in meeting the targets while there can also be challenges in the form of office politics. If you are keen to switch the job, pick the second part of the day to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal. Those who are in the IT industry will be disappointed as the client will want to rework a project. Do not make big investments, especially in foreign locations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

A past investment will bring in profits. This may prompt you to invest more today and you can consider the stock market, speculative business, and mutual funds as good options. Seniors may consider dividing the wealth among children. You are also good at buying electronic appliances or vehicles. Some females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the office. Pick the day to resolve a property dispute with a sibling.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of health. You will have a life free from major ailments. However, some natives with cardiac history will feel uneasiness in the first half of the day. This will require medical attention. You may also pick the second part of the day to quit both alcohol and tobacco. Avoid driving at a high speed in the evening hours.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength: Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

