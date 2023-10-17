Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023 predicts time together

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Smile at the odds today Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2023. Some long-distance relationships may not be on the right track and you need to take the effort to resolve the crisis.

Stay happy in a relationship by fixing all troubles. The professional life will be productive while minor wealth issues will stop from major money decisions.

Troubleshoot all problems both in love and at work today. Fortunately, your wealth and health are good for the day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Some long-distance relationships may not be on the right track and you need to take the effort to resolve the crisis. The second part of the day is good to spend time together. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. You may meet up with the –ex-flame in the second part of the day. This may rekindle the old affair but ensure that married people stay away from all affairs that may impact marital life.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Some seniors may object to your ideas at team meetings today. However, do not give up as the management will recognize your commitment and proficiency. Be tolerant towards criticisms and this will help to self-improve. You may need to travel for a job and may also find new fortunes in your profession. Those who are in search of a job may find one. Media persons, IT professionals, designers, architects, engineers, chefs, and salespersons will see new opportunities knocking.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may face minor financial troubles in the first half of the day. Keep a tab on expenses as you don’t want to have additional liabilities. Some Scorpios will be lucky to find assistance from their spouse’s side. A past investment may bring in a good return in the second half of the day. Stay away from investments today as the returns will not be as expected.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those with a history of cancer or cardiac issues may need critical analysis and tests. Some seniors will develop respiratory illness and consult a doctor with immediate effect. Be careful while walking through slippery areas. It is good to have a proper balanced diet sans oil and fat.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON