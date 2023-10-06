News / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 6, 2023 predicts an unfavourable day to buy vehicles

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 6, 2023 predicts an unfavourable day to buy vehicles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 06, 2023 12:07 AM IST

Read Scorpio daily horoscope for October 06, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Professional challenges will keep you busy throughout the day.

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No crisis causes a threat

Scorpio Daily Horoscope, October 6, 2023: Have a fabulous love relationship today.
Have a fabulous love relationship today. The office life will be good. Both finance & health are positive. Plan the finance smartly for a safe future.

A happy romantic relationship also means settling every personal issue forever. Your official challenges will be stronger but you will resolve them. Both finance and health are on your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible in the relationship. Remember not to indulge in debates on frivolous or unpleasant topics that may cause rifts. Some misunderstandings may happen today and it is crucial to resolve them before things take a dirty turn. Give an ear to the needs of the partner and this will brighten up the relationship. Married couples need to indulge in creative and fun-filled activities to save their relationship today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Professional challenges will keep you busy throughout the day. Do not give up on the job and take up every new assignment as an opportunity to prove your mettle. Students and professionals who have a plan to move abroad will see new opportunities. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

You may receive a fortune from a previous investment or unexpected sources. Some Scorpios will also receive wealth from their spouses. Stay away from gambling or online lottery as you may lose money. Some minor work at home can be done and you may also buy electronic equipment but do not buy jewelry or a vehicle. Senior Scorpios may consider partition of wealth among the children in the first half of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

As per the health horoscope, today is auspicious to start hitting a gym or start a yoga session. Some senior Scorpios may have issues with joints, especially knees. Consult a doctor when the pain is unbearable. You may also develop minor infections including viral fever, throat issues, or stomach pain. Females need to be careful while chopping vegetables or meat in the kitchen. However, no major health issue will be there.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

  • Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible
  • Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme
  • Symbol: Scorpion
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Sexual Organs
  • Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars
  • Lucky Day: Tuesday
  • Lucky Color: Purple, Black
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Friday, October 06, 2023
