Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 19: Focus on things you love

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

The radiant energy and vibes of the day would inspire you to be completely yourself and channel your energy into those things you love to do most. If you have plans and projects that make your heart sing, today can be a favourable time to make a start. Today can be a day of positive changes. You are likely to succeed in weeding out those areas that aren’t working for you and replace them with activities or a new job that you find fulfilling and even more lucrative. The change may prove to be a beneficial one for you. If you have too many ideas and options available to you, think about what fills you with the most enthusiasm. Maybe this is the day to begin. A chance conversation today could lead to a golden opportunity or offer that you can’t refuse. Trust your heart and go ahead, it may turn out to be the chance of a lifetime.

Scorpio Finance Today

While there will be no dearth of comforts, you are advised to save money for a rainy day. You may have to additionally cope with increasing expenditure. Control your expenses. Also, avoid getting into any legal matter; else it can lead to financial loss.

Scorpio Family Today

Avoid overreacting to other family members because you could be in a touchy mood and liable to overdramatize anything that irritates you. Take care of your parents’ health and do not overlook any persisting problems.

Scorpio Career Today

There will be advancements in your career, but you are advised not to lose your patience or make any decision in haste. Do not let success go to your head. All your work may get approved at the workplace without any hurdles and make you come into prominence on the professional front.

Scorpio Health Today

If you were facing any illness in the past, then it may be fully recovered. Switch off when possible and opt for less screen time and more healthy foods and activities. If you do this for a few days, you could emerge feeling refreshed and completely renewed.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Those shy about their romantic feelings, it’s time to make your move. Don’t even think about rejection - just go right ahead and confess them. You could be rewarded handsomely. Trusting your spouse and sorting out issues calmly may bring you and your beloved closer and strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

