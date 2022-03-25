Scorpio Horoscope predictions for March 25: Take out time for yourself

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Dedication, commitment and devotion describe you the best. You have tried hard to people happy. But, in the process, you have been neglecting yourself. You must take out time for yourself and plan for your future. You have been trying to stay away from verbal duals. However, you are advised to speak your mind when the situation demands. Your fresh ideas may turn into workable plans. You are likely to work closely with those in power and get your work done quickly. You are likely to value your relationships more than anything else. This may work to your benefit when the time comes. Some people may start taking you for granted. Introspection and self-assessment is the need of the hour for you. Take a break and consider detoxifying yourself with a trip with your friend. The trip can be a fun reunion with equally busy friends. A short weekend trip can also be beneficial. Those who are planning to invest in immovable property can consider offers now. However, you are advised to avoid deals with strangers.

Scorpio Finance Today

You have been splurging and saving seemed to be an absurdity to you. But you start saving for the rainy days. You are most likely to get considerable profit from a past investment.

Scorpio Family Today

You have always been responsible for your responsibilities. But, now is the time to pay extra attention to the health of your parents. Spending more time with them are likely to do wonders for them.

Scorpio Career Today

Public sector employees are likely to hear some good news. Your seniors are most likely to offer a proposal that is likely to be hard to resist. Before accepting the lucrative offers consider all the pros and cons.

Scorpio Health Today

You have been taking extra precautions when it comes to your health. But you need to relax a bit. Don’t over-exert yourself with rigorous workouts and a strict diet. Eating healthy and mild exercise are all that you need.

Scorpio Love Life Today



Things are likely to be beautiful around you and all you need to do is feel the magic. Don't overthink as nothing has changed between the two of you. You still have a spark in your relationship. Just give relation more time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark red

