Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, family trip

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) Day is moderate, you can enjoy your personal life by spending quality time with loved ones and exploring new things today. Some work issues may cause mental stress, but you can get over them by focusing on the important projects and setting priorities. Avoid being restless or stressed over pending work, you can manage it. Your health seems fine. It's time to set fitness goals and make some required lifestyle changes to stay healthy and fit. An advice from an elder may work wonders and get you good returns from a short-term investment.

A family trip is what you need the most, so plan something with your loved ones to enjoy an excellent time with parents, spouse and kids. Things may go as per your expectations on the love front.

How have stars planned the rest of your day? Know more:

Scorpio Finance Today: Moderate day is foreseen on the financial front. You may get cash flow in from unexpected sources, but some unforeseen expenditure is also indicated.

Scorpio Family Today: Day seems excellent. You should invite your friends and enjoy your favorite food. Someone in the family may get married or become a parent. You may be in the mood to relax and relieve your work stress by spending time with people you love the most.

Scorpio Career Today: Things may not go as per your plans. Strategies or tricks implemented by you to resolve a complicated work issue may go wrong. Several pending commitments may make you feel stressed. You may also feel lethargic, inattentive and restless at work. Try to focus on your work or take a day off to relax.

Scorpio Health Today: Day seems good. Those who are trying hard to manage their anger, may experience some improvement. Some may join a new fitness regime and set new fitness goals.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Those who are traveling with a spouse or partner, may feel good vibes. Enjoying street food, fun activities and movies with your beloved may be in your to do list today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON