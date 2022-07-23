Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 23,'22 states, good time

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) For Scorpio natives, the romantic front may be engaging. Spending more time with your significant other may give you an understanding of their needs, thus fortifying your ties. Your financial position remains strong. Spending on luxuries may not affect your bank balance. On the domestic front, your loved ones may be in a celebratory mood. Your achievements are likely to be honoured at a family gathering. However, you need to be mindful of your health. Mental stress may keep you on the edge. You are likely to try holistic healing methods to calm your mind. Your honest efforts on the professional front may not be recognized by seniors. This may affect your productivity. Some of you may have a good time with friends and family on a vacation to an exotic location. Financial dealings in property may yield handsome gains. Students may not stand up to the mark in academics.

Scorpio Finance Today On the economic front, Scorpios may receive wealth from unexpected sources. You need to put it to better use for securing your future. Right now may be the perfect time to invest in speculative activities and stocks.

Scorpio Family Today For Scorpio natives, domestic life may be peaceful. Family elders are likely to participate actively in organizing an auspicious event at home. This may encourage you to create a happy homely atmosphere and fortify your ties.

Scorpio Career Today For Scorpios, an undesired job transfer may be on the cards. Although this may bring an increment, you might have to leave without your family. This may make you anxious and keep you worried about your future in the organisation.

Scorpio Health Today Scorpios are likely to feel stressed out and worried. This may indirectly affect your health. However, trying out new exercises and learning meditation techniques may improve your concentration power and calm you down.

Scorpio Love Life Today Scorpios are likely to experience harmony in love life. Your partner may be in a cheerful mood and you may get to spend intimate moments in each other’s company. Planning fun activities together is likely to add spice to your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON