Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Avoid big investments

Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 17, 2022: Avoid big investments

horoscope
Published on Dec 17, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 17 to read the daily astrological prediction for Sagittarius. Take a break from your workload and go for an outing with your family.

Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: Today whatever you will do, you may get your work done in less time.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today for December 17, 2022: Today whatever you will do, you may get your work done in less time.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today whatever you will do, you may get your work done in less time. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may spend your money on frivolous things, so have control over your expenditures. Take a break from your workload and go for an outing with your family. Spend ample time with them and share your problems with them. You may feel light-hearted after doing this. Your profession will help you rise, as you are a very skillful person. But few people envy you. So, be careful at your workplace and handle this situation aptly. Pay value to your time. Do not get surrounded by negative people, this may never understand the positivity within you. You might have a heated argument with your spouse, try to tranquillize him/her by evening.

Scorpio Finance Today

Avoid investing huge money today. You may have difficulty making a profit out of your business. Your business needs a push and needs diligent entrepreneurship. Financial mismanagement and inappropriate business plans may create challenges for your business. Plan to grow with a skillful team.

Scorpio Family Today

Your spouse may extend support in every good and bad time. Respect your partner and show your concern for him/her. There might be disagreements in some of your opinions, try to filter out indifferences between both of you. Take your partner for a candlelight dinner.

Scorpio Career Today

You may be focused on your work and hard work may bear fruits and provide sustainability in your career. You might get the full support of your spouse, and your colleagues will help you to grow further. Though new challenges may come your way, deal with them audaciously.

Scorpio Health Today

You have good health as you have well-maintained it by adhering to a balanced diet on daily basis. But you may have minor ailments which should be addressed soon. Do yoga and meditation regularly to avoid any major issues. Even sports activities may boost your energy and feel rejuvenated after getting involved in activities like gym, swimming, yoga, cycling, etc.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today, your partner may express his/her love to you. Cultivate your love life in such a way that there exists no room for indifferences. Even though there may be a minor conflict, maintain decorum for a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope scorpio + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out