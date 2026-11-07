Scorpio Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Unexpected visitors and promising investments may bring lasting reassurance

Unexpected guests may arrive at home today, giving an ordinary day a welcoming, sociable turn. Their arrival is likely to change the rhythm of the household, bringing conversation into time you thought would remain your own. The day favors receiving them warmly, with blessings adding to the sense of goodwill. Your speech will be melodious, and you will feel at ease finding a pleasant way to express what is on your mind. Early social interest will eventually give way to a quieter mood. The Moon begins the day in Virgo in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and a friend’s good news. It then moves later in the afternoon into Libra in your twelfth house, turning attention towards spending and rest. You will enjoy hearing what is happening in other people’s lives, then feel ready to close the door and have some time to yourself.
Scorpio Love Horoscope Today
Your way of speaking will be especially appealing today, and romantic attention is likely to gather around conversation. Someone you find attractive may respond warmly to the gentleness of your words. For couples, an everyday exchange will have a softer tone, making companionship feel easy even while the house is busy. The pleasure will lie in being able to talk naturally and enjoy the response. Later, your wish for privacy will grow. Affection will then feel more comfortable in a quiet setting, with less pressure to keep a conversation going for everyone else. A warm welcome at home will carry into the emotional atmosphere between you and your partner.
Scorpio Career Horoscope Today
The working day will have a social side, with contacts and conversations taking up some of your attention. Ketu in Leo, your tenth house, brings detachment from career status, so an office matter that usually absorbs you will feel less compelling today. You will be more interested in doing the work than in dwelling on how it makes you look. This quieter relationship with recognition will give ordinary duties a less competitive feel. Mars in Cancer, your ninth house, is direct and debilitated, adding drive and heat to learning or discussions about beliefs. A strong opinion will be close to the surface when a teacher’s point or an elder’s view comes up. Students will feel eager to make their own understanding heard. A measured pace will suit both study and professional exchanges.
Scorpio Money Horoscope Today
This is a very auspicious day for investment, especially money intended to provide support during a difficult period. An investment made with that purpose is likely to be helpful when a genuine need arises. The financial promise concerns a reserve that can matter later, giving today’s decision practical importance beyond immediate satisfaction. The day favors thinking about security and the money you would want available during a lean period. Later, spending will also enter your thoughts, perhaps alongside the comfort of being at home. That change in attention will make your available balance feel more relevant. Choose an investment with your future needs clearly in view.
Scorpio Health Horoscope Today
The day’s sociability may use more energy than you initially expect. By later afternoon, tiredness is likely to become more noticeable, and you will want a break from being available to everyone. Avoid overexertion, as pushing past your comfortable limit is likely to leave you depleted. The welcome you offer others will still feel worthwhile, but your own need for quiet will become stronger as the day progresses. An early night is likely to help you settle after the activity.
Tip for the Day: Make room for visitors, then keep the evening gentle and unhurried.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More