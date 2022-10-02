Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022: Be prepared for unforeseen hurdles

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Scorpios may find promising developments on the financial front, and luck may shine on them. There are high chances of striking a lucrative financial deal on the business front as well. Unforeseen hurdles may impact the smooth ride on the professional front of Scorpios. You need to navigate the confusing times on the professional front with patience and presence of mind. Efforts to remove the barriers to communication with colleagues might fail to bring desired results. You are likely to handle everything tactfully to ensure peace and harmony on the domestic front. Scorpio students who are preparing for any competitive examination may get success, but they should not refrain from seeking expert help. You may complete the long-pending construction work of your house to your satisfaction. You may give someone close to you a surprise by travelling out of town to meet him or her. Allowing yourself to unwind and enjoy the company of friends and family can be a great way to end the day.

Scorpio Finance Today Today is promising for Scorpios to make any kind of real estate and financial transactions. For those doing business, the position of favourable planets may bring several promising opportunities leading to consistent profits. You may also get some new sources of income, and your expenses will remain in control.

Scorpio Family Today You may witness an improvement in the deteriorating health of a member of your family. Persistent efforts would bring unlimited joy on the domestic front for Scorpios. You are likely to find family members very supportive and agreeable to all your plans and suggestions.

Scorpio Career Today Your colleagues may envy you, seeing your growth and progress on the work front. This may make it difficult to get their support. Of course, there will be a positive development in your career. But it is advisable to get a firm grasp on the new workload and responsibility.

Scorpio Health Today Today is going to be a balanced day for your health, and no significant issues are foreseen. A healthy alternative promises to keep Scorpio individuals fit. Try to opt for a balanced diet to keep your weight in check. Make an effort to stay active. You’ll be surprised at how much it can improve your mood and outlook.

Scorpio Love Life Today In the love life, don’t forget to pay attention to carving out the opportunities at times instead of waiting for them. The day can inspire Scorpio natives to try new, nontraditional romantic moves. So have fun experimenting until you find something that works for you!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

