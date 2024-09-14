Menu Explore
September 16-22, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs that are likely to be lucky in love by this weekend

BySoumi Pyne
Sep 14, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Chinese Horoscope from September 16-22, 2024: Find out why these five Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in love by this weekend.

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

This week, your luck in love encourages you to trust yourself and follow what your heart knows is right. If it means leaving behind a toxic situation, trust that inner voice. Your luck will help clear the path for a healthier and more caring future.

5 Chinese zodiac signs will likely receive luck in love this week from September 16-22, 2024.(Pexels)

This luck is especially strong for those in relationships. Express yourself genuinely and with love. Kindness and authenticity strengthen your bond and lead to a more fulfilling connection.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week, your luck in love has a touch of mystery. If you’re single, you'll attract positive energy when you're enjoying your own company. Whether you're taking a solo stroll, watching a movie, or treating yourself to a donut, your independence will draw in this luck.

For those in a relationship, your luck revolves around connecting with friends and family. Bring your partner into your social circle, and don’t hesitate to get to know theirs. This mingling will lead to joy, laughter, and deeper bonds.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Love is truly the focus for you this week! If you're single, stay positive and trust that the universe is guiding you to the right person. Your path to finding love is unfolding as it should, so keep the faith.

If you're in a relationship, be open and honest about what you need and want, especially when it comes to intimacy and love languages. Your sincerity will lead to a deeper connection and some wonderful surprises. Your luck is working quietly behind the scenes to make things even better.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

This week, your love luck is all about knowing what you want and going for it with clear intention. Respect others' boundaries, but if you sense mutual interest, take the lead and let luck support your efforts.

Whether you're single or in a relationship, now is a great time to manifest your desires in love. Consider doing a love ritual over the weekend, but avoid manifesting during the Lunar Eclipse on September 17, as its effects can be unpredictable.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

This week, trust your instincts in matters of love. If something feels off, set boundaries or slow things down as needed. Impatience might tempt you, but trust in the subtle workings of your luck. Those in a relationship will experience this luck more vividly, possibly receiving unexpected gifts or even a much-needed vacation. Allow your partner to take the lead this week to give your luck the space to surprise you pleasantly.

