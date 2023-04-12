Stereotypes VS Reality of zodiac signs

When meeting someone, we often set certain assumptions and create a mental vision of how they might look or act. These assumptions can be positive or negative. But what if we end up completely surprised and all our visions turn out to be the opposite? Read along to find out the stereotypes and realities of the zodiac signs. Read along to find out the stereotypes and realities of the zodiac signs.

Aries: Aries is always considered to be the most detached sign of them all. They don't let people in that easily. Therefore, they are always stereotyped as not feeling emotions. But, that's so not the case. Aries are very emotional and open in communicating those emotions once they feel close to you. It just takes time for them to feel connected to someone.

Taurus: Stubbornness is their trait right? Wrong! That's what you think. Taureans in fact are very comforting. They just tend to be scared to let people in. Once they trust you they will be more accommodating and will be open to the opinions you give.

Gemini: People tend to have many complaints regarding how Geminis behave. Some think they have a dual personality. But, there's no need for negativity. Geminis are extroverts who know what to talk about and with whom. One might feel like they don't know them at all, but it's just their personality to be a crowd pleaser.

Cancer: Some like the proximity relationships offer. They love the occasions of deep talks and sweet moments all throughout the day. Though stereotyped to be a bit clingy, Cancerians' love language is proximity. So, if they cling to you, they value you just as much. Learning how to accept people as they are takes relationships a long way.

Leo: Hmm… Leos are quite popularly stereotyped as selfish. They tend to appear closed off and are not much big on conversations. That's just their personality. If you approach them for anything they might be the most willing to listen and offer advice. Don't get put off by their intimidating personalities.

Virgo: Virgos… Well, they are widely disliked for being too prideful or arrogant. That's so not the case. Virgos are very hardworking and determined. It's difficult for them to pay attention to the world when they've got their mind stuck on something. When you meet them you might feel like they are not approachable or just plainly rude but it's just their defences working to see if you are trustworthy or not.

Libra: This or that? Libras are considered to be highly indecisive. Libra are a bit too weary about the outcomes of their choices. So, they make time to come up with a definite decision but apart from that in reality, they are very decisive and rarely break their promises or change their choices.

Scorpio: Is too romantic a thing? Apparently, it is and that's a stereotype Scorpios are associated with. However, this sun sign is just passionate when in love and wants their partner to love and be loved. So enjoy it while you get to be with a Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Saggitarius? Well, some think they are focused on themselves and forget the world at times. It's just that they try to help anyone they can and end up putting themselves in situations which are tough to get out of. So, there might be times they need a break to reanalyse themselves and there's nothing wrong with that, right?

Capricorn: Capricorns are the most diligent sign of them all. Anything they take upon they make sure the end result is what they want. Therefore, some think they are very serious. However, they have a very goofy and humorous side that comes out with people they feel comfortable with. So, get to know them before you make any judgements.

Aquarius: Aquarians do well when flying solo in life. They thrive in their own company and are not highly co-dependent. In reality, they have the biggest hearts and just don't know how to express themselves at times.

Pisces: Pisces are old souls. Some may think of them as overly emotional but that's just how deeply they feel for others. Their notion of relationships is very lovely and precious and they want the people they love to feel it too. Understand the love language of people near you.