Sun signs in love: Aries men as lovers

Aries men are often tagged as being highly aggressive and uncaring. But are these stereotypes even true? How you behave with your loved one matters a lot when in love or in a romantic relationship. Let us see how an Aries man would behave when in adoration.

His character: Aries men are fierce in love. They love just as fiercely as they compete. They would make sure to keep their partners satisfied in all aspects of their relationship. He is smart, athletic and charismatic to the bone. One look and you might lose your heart. He will be a perfect combination of fun and fair. He would never shy away from responsibilities and you could definitely depend on them to save the day.

As a lover: If you like flamboyant men, then an Aries partner is definitely the one for you. He approaches love as a fight he has to conquer and wins it wholeheartedly. If he has his sight on you, you better believe you will be getting together pretty soon. Your chemistry will be off the charts and he will constantly make efforts to keep things interesting.

How to date him: Give him opportunities to make him feel needed and wanted. He wants to feel important but also wants an intellectual partner who he shares commonalities with. Keep the spice up and you are good to go.

The perfect date for him: Being active is their thrill! Begin with an amazing breakfast and follow it through with a long drive around the best places in the city. Make sure you indulge their inner child and don't let them get bored.

Compatible signs: Aries men wish for partners who are as headstrong as them and yet are aware of their sensitive side. Leos and Virgos are a perfect match for this fiery sign.