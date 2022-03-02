Sun signs who are likely to get cheated in love

Nobody can predict when, where and how a person would fall in love. Love is an emotion. People may get ready to go to any extent when it comes to love but at the same time there are many people who could not find their true love. Today, we are going to discuss zodiacs that happen to be crazy one-sided lovers but still fail to find true love.

Aries

The people belonging to this zodiac are likely to fall in love at first sight. Whoever they love, they love them truly and with full honesty. Aries people seek love in return, but sadly they get cheated instead and then they might get crazy in the one-sided love.

Gemini

People with Gemini sun signs are very attractive and charming in appearance. This is the reason why anyone could easily get attracted to them. Thereafter, they also fall in love and get ready to do anything for them. This weakness of theirs makes them lonely and they end up being the victim of one-sided love.

Cancer

When people of Cancer sun sign love someone, they do it with full honesty. They expect to get back the amount of time they give to their partner. But sadly their partner cheats them and they don’t get anything except for heartbreak and pain. They like to fall in love and fulfill the relationship with all honesty and sincerity. When they get cheated in love, they get shattered.

Virgo

People belonging to this zodiac sign love their partner truly. They have the courage to cross any limits in the matters of love. Whatever feelings they have for their partner they keep it confined to their hearts and this is the reason why they end up being lonely.

Pisces

The people of this zodiac are likely to quickly fall in love with anyone. If someone speaks to them nicely, they consider it to be love and may later get cheated and because of this they might feel lonely. They also are likely to be cheated in love.