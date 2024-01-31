Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for January 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tarot card: Page of Cups Hey Aries! Today is all about staying positive, no matter what. You always see the good in things, right? So, keep that can-do spirit alive. Even if things seem tough, focus on the bright side. Connect with that spark in your heart that believes in a wonderful future. Let that energy override any negativity in your thoughts. Read your daily tarot prediction for January 31, 2024(Pixabay)

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Life can get a bit messy, right? But don't worry, Taurus, you've got this. To reclaim control, start by feeling your emotions. They're like detectors telling you when things feel off. Once you've got that sorted, set your priorities. Decide what you will and won't do. Simple, right? You're on your way to regaining control.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Tarot card: Reversed Five of Wands

Ever wonder why people say one thing and then do another? It's because we're always changing and evolving. You might think you know it all, but then someone says something new, and suddenly, everything looks different. Contradictions are chances to grow. Instead of thinking someone's not genuine, see it as an opportunity to explore and learn something new.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

Tarot card: Justice

Wondering if your actions are right? You've got a built-in moral compass, Cancer. It works in two ways: before you decide, it gives you a sense of duty, and afterward, it makes you feel either at peace or uncomfortable. So, pay attention to that inner voice guiding you. It's there to help you be the real, unashamed you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Tarot card: Reversed Five of Cups

It's tough seeing sad news on social media, especially when it hits you unexpectedly. Take care of your emotions, Leo. But don't forget to reach out to those going through a hard time. Let them know you care. Your support means a lot to them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Tarot card: Reversed Two of Wands

Some people take on more responsibility, others less. Today, you might be wondering why. Instead of forcing someone to do their job, try a different approach. See if there's a solution you can agree on. Maybe there's a reason things are falling apart, and a little curiosity can bring things back together.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

Tarot card: Reversed King of Cups

Dealing with a selfish person is tough. They might not even know they're being selfish. If you have to work with someone like that, set some boundaries for yourself. Share your feelings, but if they don't listen, take care of yourself. It might take time, but you'll get there.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

Tarot card: Reversed Ten of Swords

Thinking about letting go of your crypto or selling an asset? The Ten of Swords, reversed, says short-term gains could be on the table. Talk to your financial advisor before holding on to something in hopes of future profits.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Seeking a safe and secure romantic partnership, Sagittarius? The Two of Cups predicts a union of souls. Send a sweet note or extend an invitation to connect with your love. It's time for a dance of love!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Tarot card: The Sun

Be a person others trust, Capricorn. The Sun tarot card brings an opportunity to see yourself in a new light. Value your commitments, do what you say you'll do, and provide peace of mind. You'll make the day great for everyone connected to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Tarot card: The Emperor

Feel like your voice doesn't matter? It does! Even if some people disagree, that's okay. Your message isn't for everyone. Speak to those who resonate with what you have to say.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20):

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Got debts on your mind? Think outside the box, Pisces. You might be able to settle debts with a lump sum payment. Ask your creditors or even friends and family if they'd consider it. You never know until you ask!