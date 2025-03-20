Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for March 20, 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot card: Eight of Cups, Reversed You might be holding onto something that's keeping you from stepping into a better future. Right now, you’re in a weird in-between phase—unhappy but still comfortable. But what if what’s ahead is way better than what you’re afraid to leave behind? Only you can choose to move forward. Read about your daily tarot prediction for March 20, 2025

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Feeling disconnected from your intuition? Maybe your mind is too cluttered with negativity, making it hard to see the good. A social media detox could help—how much time do you really need online outside of work or school? Try making a list of fun offline activities to bring some fresh energy into your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, Reversed

A heavy burden you’ve been carrying is finally easing up. Soon, you’ll feel lighter and more free. You might even forget how overwhelming things used to be!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

True happiness isn’t just about money, it’s about the people you share life with. Whether it’s trying a new restaurant, playing games, or singing karaoke, take a moment to create joy together.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your intuition is like a muscle, the more you use it, the stronger it gets. Pay attention to those little gut feelings today, even in small decisions. The more you trust yourself, the louder and clearer your inner voice will become.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, Reversed

Are you giving more than you’re getting, Virgo? Life isn’t just about being productive—it’s also about enjoying the ride. Take a moment to bring back playfulness into your daily routine. What’s something that sparks joy for you? Do more of that.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You have a big heart and want to help others, but don’t lose yourself in the process. Just because you’re giving doesn’t mean you should drain yourself completely. It’s okay to put yourself first—you deserve the same care you give to others.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Decide that today will be a good day, and it will be. Your mindset is powerful—it can override the chaos around you. Set your intentions, believe that things will work out, and watch the magic unfold.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, Reversed

Feeling low-energy? Some days, you just need to rest, and that’s okay. Don’t hesitate to ask for what you need, even if it’s just time to recharge. Take it slow today—tomorrow, you’ll be back on fire.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Even if you don’t love every task on your plate, you have the strength to push through. Focus on your strengths—are you resourceful? Good at leading? A great team player? Lean into what you’re good at, and everything will fall into place.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Things might feel tough right now, but remember why you started. Your goal brought you here, and if it were easy, everyone would be doing it. Keep pushing forward—you’ll feel so proud when you reach the finish line.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, Reversed

Sometimes, the problem isn’t just the situation, it’s the way we think about it. Shake things up by doing something totally different, even if it scares you. A little change in action can shift your entire perspective.