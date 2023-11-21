Tarot Card Readings: Tarot daily prediction for November 21, 2023

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tarot: Two of Swords Read about your daily tarot prediction for November 21, 2023.(Pixabay)

Today might seem tough when making decisions, Aries. Take your time and use your thinking skills to figure out what's best for you. Writing down the good and not-so-good things about each choice could help you make a clearer decision.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot: Temperance

Things might not be as they first appear, Taurus. It's important to take extra care today. Put in more effort to learn more about what's going on before making up your mind about something. Being curious and asking questions can lead to discovering better information.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot: Page of Pentacles

You might have opportunities coming your way for jobs or money, Gemini. If you're on the lookout for a job or ways to earn money, today could be a good time to put your resume out there or explore new job openings. There's a chance you might find something sooner than you expect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot: Death

Sometimes, it's tough to let go, Cancer. Endings can feel sad, but holding onto things from the past might hold you back from moving forward. If you're aiming for new goals or experiences, it might be necessary to release what's keeping you tied to the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot: Queen of Wands

Independence is something you highly value, Leo. While someone close might offer help or support, it doesn't mean giving up your freedom. You can share responsibilities without losing your sense of freedom. Collaboration can actually make things easier for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot: The Hermit

Taking some time for yourself today could be really beneficial, Virgo. With a busy week ahead, especially with the holidays coming, resting up now can help you recharge your energy. Enjoy this time to relax before things get hectic.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot: Page of Swords

Keep an eye out for messages today, Libra. Checking your emails and social media could bring important information your way. It's crucial not to miss out on something valuable just because you were too busy to notice.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot: Nine of Swords

Constant arguments can be draining, Scorpio. If you find yourself surrounded by disagreements or constantly in an argumentative space, it might be best to step away from that and focus on peace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot: Knight of Pentacles

When new opportunities come your way, Sagittarius, it's wise to grab them. Don't miss out on a job or a project that could lead to something really big for you. Embrace these chances wholeheartedly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot: The Star

Pay attention to signs and signals around you, Capricorn. Sometimes, the universe communicates through repeated numbers or feelings. These signs might carry important messages for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot: Queen of Swords

Your instincts usually serve you well, Aquarius. Trusting your gut feeling is important, but it's also good to balance it with facts. Using your past experiences as a guide can help you make more informed decisions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot: Ace of Swords

Thinking about a significant change, Pisces? Now might be the right time to consider it. Reflect on how saying yes to this opportunity could change your life. It's worth taking a moment to ponder.