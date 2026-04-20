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    Tarot Horoscope Today for April 20, 2026: Do not give up; this is your final push

    Tarot Card Reading: This article will dive into the tarot predictions for each zodiac sign for April 20, 2026, with our expert Kishori Sud's predictions.

    Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:00 AM IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries: Knight of Wands

    Dominant Energy: Action and momentum

    Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for April 20, 2026 (Freepik)
    Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for April 20, 2026 (Freepik)

    You may feel driven to take action or move forward quickly. This is a good day to initiate something, but avoid rushing without direction. Your passion can open doors, but only if you channel it with focus.

    Lucky Tip: Wear something red or orange to amplify your confidence.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Sunstone to boost courage, leadership, and positive action.

    Taurus: Nine of Wands

    Dominant Energy: Persistence

    You may feel tired but determined. Challenges may test your patience, but you are closer to your goal than you realise. Do not give up—this is your final push.

    Lucky Tip: Carry a small piece of cloth or fabric in your bag.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Bronzite to strengthen endurance and protect your energy.

    Gemini: Queen of Cups

    Dominant Energy: Emotional awareness

    You may feel more intuitive and sensitive today. This is a good time to trust your feelings and observe others. Your emotional intelligence will guide you correctly.

    Lucky Tip: Drink rose water or coconut water for emotional balance.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Aquamarine to calm emotions and enhance intuitive flow.

    Cancer: The Tower

    Dominant Energy: Sudden change

    Unexpected shifts may disrupt your plans. While this may feel intense, it is clearing what is unstable. Do not resist—this change is necessary for alignment.

    Lucky Tip: Draw a small triangle symbol on paper and keep it.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Smoky Quartz to stay grounded during sudden transitions.

    Leo: The Star

    Dominant Energy: Hope and healing

    A lighter, more positive energy surrounds you. This is a good day to focus on healing and moving forward. Trust that things are slowly aligning in your favour.

    Lucky Tip: Wear something light blue or pastel.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Angelite to enhance peace, healing, and gentle positivity.

    Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

    Dominant Energy: Focus and effort

    This is a productive day where your hard work will show results. Stay committed and avoid distractions. Consistency will strengthen your future stability.

    Lucky Tip: Keep a pen or notebook with you.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Fluorite to improve concentration and productivity.

    Libra: Six of Cups

    Dominant Energy: Nostalgia

    You may reconnect with someone or think about the past. While reflection is natural, avoid getting stuck in old emotions. Balance past memories with present reality.

    Lucky Tip: Eat something sweet (mithai or chocolate).

    Crystal Remedy: Use Pink Opal to bring emotional comfort and softness.

    Scorpio: Two of Wands

    Dominant Energy: Planning ahead

    You are being guided to think about your next steps. This is a day for planning rather than acting impulsively. Your vision will shape your direction.

    Lucky Tip: Draw two parallel lines on paper and keep them.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Lapis Lazuli to enhance clarity, strategy, and decision-making.

    Sagittarius: Page of Cups

    Dominant Energy: Emotional openness

    You may feel more expressive and open. This is a good time to explore your feelings and stay curious. Allow yourself to experience emotions without overthinking.

    Lucky Tip: Drink fruit juice or something naturally sweet.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Blue Chalcedony to enhance gentle communication and emotional flow.

    Capricorn: Two of Cups

    Dominant Energy: Partnership

    Connections and relationships may take priority. This is a good day to build mutual understanding. Collaboration will bring better results than working alone.

    Lucky Tip: Wear something pink or soft-toned.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Rhodonite to support balanced relationships and cooperation.

    Aquarius: Seven of Wands

    Dominant Energy: Standing your ground

    You may need to defend your position or maintain boundaries. Do not back down from what you believe is right. Your confidence will earn respect.

    Lucky Tip: Carry a small stone or pebble.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Black Onyx to strengthen inner power and protection.

    Pisces: The Lovers

    Dominant Energy: Important choices

    You may need to make a decision, especially related to relationships or values. Choose what truly aligns with you instead of what feels convenient.

    Lucky Tip: Draw a small heart symbol on paper and keep it.

    Crystal Remedy: Use Emerald to support heart-based decisions and emotional clarity.

    Kishori Sud

    (Certified Tarot Card Reader, Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe)

    Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

    Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

    DM for session @ 9654465163

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Tarot Horoscope Today For April 20, 2026: Do Not Give Up; This Is Your Final Push

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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