Taurus Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

People under this sign are ruled by Venus, the planet of love. They are organised and hard-working, and have an amazing grasp of situations. This day pans out favourably and foresees monetary and professional gains for you. Don’t take up any property matter today.

Taurus Finance Today

You may need to put in more efforts to make yourself financially secure. It will be a good idea to reinvest whatever money you get on maturity of a fixed deposit or an insurance policy. If you are spending more than you earn, ask yourself what you can cut out or cut back.

Taurus Family Today

Technology can be useful, but when used without care it can hurt relationships, so be careful what you commit on social platforms. Today, you can accompany your child for sports coaching and see him/ her in action. A teenage family member may need your help and guidance, so be there for him/ her.

Taurus Career Today

If you are selling only a few specific products on your retail outlet, it is time to grow your business and make many other products available under one roof. Something you have performed for the first time at work is likely to impress your boss. Be helpful to gain popularity at work.

Taurus Health Today

Those still waiting for their first vaccine jab are likely get it soon. Worsening air pollution outdoors can compel some to join a gym or exercise indoors. A sports coach may notice your athleticism and may even offer to take you under his/ her wing for coaching.

Taurus Love Life Today

Watching a movie together with partner will be a lot of fun today. You may feel much more emotionally closer to partner than ever before. Lover may fix a specific time and place for meeting today, so don’t be late. Wedding bells may ring for those longing for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Maroon





Manisha Koushik, Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874