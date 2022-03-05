Taurus Daily Horoscope for March 05: Work front will see a new you

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Oh Dear Taurus, you are represented by a bull and is an earth sign which makes you a perfect amalgamation of luxury pleasures and humbleness. It would not be strange if you treat yourself with a long 4 hour bath and enjoy some luxurious dessert spread afterwards on a tiring weekend. Your celestial spirit always makes you enjoy some soft music, delectable tastes and mild aromas. Today, you are going to enjoy eternal pleasures of life and make the most of it. You might have to go on a short trip for closing an important business deal. Work front will see a new you, brimming with smile and positivity to overcome any hassle. You will love what today has in store for you.

Taurus Finance Today

Following a practical approach to tactfully deal with your finances will help today. As per your planetary predictions, you can make good investments in IT and real sector. Be aware of your expenditures and plan a good relaxing trip with your spouse to be tension free of monetary aspects.

Taurus Family Today

Family is all what you need today and thankfully their support; love and warmth will be showered on you with their availability. It is time that you must spend with them, talk about future goals together, go out for a family dinner, watch some movie and relax.

Taurus Career Today

For recent job seekers, it is an extremely good day. You may be given a fantastic job opportunity which you must take right away. Also, students will get good results. Professionals will be applauded for the smart work done in the past.

Taurus Health Today

It is time to simply unwind and spend some much-required time with yourself. Indulge in some meditation practice to gain some clarity and vision about the future. Don’t stress yourself with excessive tension about money; everything will fall in place at the right time.

Taurus Love Life Today

There is a need to rekindle the lost spark and spice things up in your relationship. For the same, plan a date with your partner or spouse and tell them how you feel and where do you want to take this relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

