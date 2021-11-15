Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 15: Plan your day carefully

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your creative ideas are likely to play a major role in taking you ahead of your competitors. Use your wisdom to your advantage. It may benefit you in all aspects of life in a positive way. You need to prioritize your tasks to bring more harmony in the way you work. Carefully plan your day to gain maximum from it. Your keen sense of intuition is likely to help you strengthen your position among peers and close associates. You may feel an increased sense of self-confidence in yourself today. Channelize your talents correctly in the fields that you are adept at. You may be richly rewarded for your sincere efforts in handling pressures. Stay away from temptations and negative emotions to succeed. Envy might make you take bad decisions.

Taurus Finance Today

You may receive small profit from a past investment. This is likely to help you in getting rid of old debts. However, your expenses are likely to rise, which may put you in a debt-like situation again. Spend wisely and carefully.

Taurus Family Today

You are likely to have relatives from a far-away place at home, which may make your domestic atmosphere more vibrant. You may spend time with children and actively take part in their activities, which may bring you closer to them.

Taurus Career Today

Your honest efforts and fresh ideas are likely to bring profits to the organization. Impressed, your bosses may give you additional office responsibilities to shoulder. Some of you can expect monetary benefits in the form of a bonus or a salary increment.

Taurus Health Today

Keeping yourself busy with work is likely to stress you out. This may start to show its negative effects on your overall wellbeing. Proper nutrition, sufficient sleep and physical exercises may keep you fit. Yoga may relieve stress.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your love life may be a bit shaky today, as your partner may be unable to devote time to you. Plan some fun activities with them, which is likely to add spice in your relationship. Do not ignore their demands or it may harm your ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026