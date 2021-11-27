Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope for November 27: A day to show your love
horoscope

  • Dear Taurus, some of you are likely to get an opportunity to move abroad. Seize the chance for brighter opportunities.
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:06 AM IST
TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) 

 

Your contact with reputed and distinguished people is likely to get strengthened today. This may help you move ahead in your life. New ideas may inspire a change in your career. Your skills and achievements are likely to be well recognized by authority figures in your industry. You are also likely to outshine your competitors and your self-confidence may be at its peak. Taurians are good decision-makers but you should not let your emotions or pride get in your way. Seek counsel when in doubt. Students may excel in their field of study.  Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to move abroad. Seize the chance for brighter opportunities. Avoid making property deals with unknown people as you may be duped. Don’t take things at face value. 

 

Taurus Finance Today 

 

It is a promising day to execute some pending financial plans as they are likely to turn out to be profitable later on. This may help in saving money and improving your financial position. Those of you who had taken a loan or borrowed some money in the past will be able to repay a big chunk of the payment.

 

 

Taurus Family Today 

 

You should make efforts to improve the negative atmosphere at home and try to resolve conflicts permanently. Relations and friends may feel frustrated with some of your decisions if you are not open and transparent today.

Taurus Career Today 

 

There are chances of your leadership and administrative abilities getting enhanced and noticed today. Because of this, you will be able to establish your separate identity and respect at the workplace. Those of you who have applied for a job may receive a favorable reply.

 

 

Taurus Health Today 

 

Avoid major lifestyle changes for now and guard against anxiety and restlessness. Practice meditation to strengthen your mind power. Also, health issues relating to eyes and throat should not be ignored. 

 

Taurus Love Life Today 

 

It is a day to show your love and care for your significant other with action and words. Your partner will appreciate the effort. Let go of old problems; start afresh and discover long-forgotten attraction and spark.

 

 

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

