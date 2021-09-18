Taurus Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Avoid over expenditures

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some individuals born under this sun sign are relaxed and satisfied in life, while others are restless and ready to take charge of a new activity. You are confident and possess a strong characteristic. You speak less, listen more and are trustworthy, which brings you closer to your friends and family. You are ambitious and have a calm disposition. You love spending time alone mostly and you appreciate the finer things in life. You are patient and have a very good control over your anger, however, you tend to get enraged when pushed to the limit. You do not like the mundane and routine life and keep improving yourself.

Taurus Finance Today

There are going to be moderate changes in your financial standing today but you will remain secure on the monetary front, as money will flow in from unexpected quarters. Avoid over expenditures.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you are likely to make changes in and around the house, which will be positively received by your family members. A marriage proposal for an eligible sibling at home will fill the atmosphere with happiness and joy.

Taurus Career Today

You are likely to get a job transfer to a place of your liking, where you will receive an increment in your salary and where your skills will be recognized. Do not miss this opportunity, as it will give you a chance to move ahead on your professional front.

Taurus Health Today

Your work schedules will keep you on your toes, however, you are blessed with oodles of energy, and this will help you spare some time to experiment with a new exercise routine to keep you fitter.

Taurus Love Life Today

You will have to handle your romantic relationship with great care and patience, as it is likely to hit a rough patch soon. Sort out your differences beforehand and mend your ways, which will help you in igniting the flame of love between you and your beloved all over again.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

