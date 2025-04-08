Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 8, 2025, predicts financial issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 08, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 8, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. You may also require spending for legal issues.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of integrity

Keep the love affair productive today. Despite the challenges, you will succeed in professional assignments. Your health is good. But control the expenditure.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 8, 2025: Today is good to take a call on marriage while married females may also conceive.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 8, 2025: Today is good to take a call on marriage while married females may also conceive.

The love life will see pleasant moments. Take up additional professional responsibilities. As wealth comes in, you can confidently look at positive investment options. Your health may develop minor issues.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Continue showering your affection on the partner and this will help you spend more happy hours together. Today is good to take a call on marriage while married females may also conceive. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this should not hurt the present relationship. Single natives may fall in love and some love affairs will also turn into married relationships. Pregnant females should take extra precautions especially while traveling long distances.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on work and ensure you also take up new responsibilities. There will be opportunities to excel in the career. The success is in picking the right one to prove the professional mettle. Some lawyers will handle crucial cases that will invite public attention. Bankers and accountants need to be careful about the final figures today. Those who are attempting a competitive examination need to focus more and do hard work. Businessmen will be cool as good income will hit the door.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be financial issues today and it is crucial you handle them carefully. A sibling may require financial help which you cannot refuse. You may also require spending for legal issues while the second part of the day is also crucial in property disputes. Some females may succeed in settling monetary issues with friends. Businessmen will see funds through promoters which will help in trade expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No medical issue troubles you. You can go ahead with the plan to take part in adventure activities. Stay away from stress and spend more time with friends and family. You should also be careful to not lift heavy objects above the head. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Females may develop rashes on the skin.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Apr 8, 2025, predicts financial issues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On