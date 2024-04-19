Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 19, 2024 predicts business expansion
Read Taurus daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep egos out of the love affair and make plans for the future.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle.
Stay together in love and also show the willingness to take up professional risks. There will be prosperity and the daily horoscope also predicts good health. Keep egos out of the love affair and make plans for the future. Take up new tasks at the office to prove your mettle. There will be prosperity today and both mental and physical health will be good.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your commitment to the relationship speaks a lot. The lover will understand you and will also encourage you in all endeavors. There is no scope for minor disagreements and the activities should focus on augmenting the love affair. Plan a romantic dinner today where surprise gifts can also do wonders. Single male natives may find love before the day ends. Do not hesitate to propose as you may receive a positive response.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Put in efforts to prove the mettle at work. Some new responsibilities will knock on the door. Be innovative and creative while having discussions with clients, especially those who are from abroad. Those who want to quit the job can do it today as the horoscope predicts a new job in a day or two. Students may be required to work hard to clear examinations. Businessmen will find more opportunities to expand the trade.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Financial prosperity is the key to happiness. Wealth will come in and you will utilize it to buy a car or house. Today is good for resolving a property dispute. Those who are traveling must be careful while making online monetary transactions. Today is also good to donate money to charity or to financially help a friend. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Those who have a history of cardiac problems must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Do not use stair care when you feel exhausted. Athletes and soccer players may have minor injuries today. Seniors may have urine-related issues which will need medical attention. Pregnant females need to avoid rock climbing, mountain biking, and rafting which are risky. You should also be careful while driving at night.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
