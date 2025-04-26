Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2025, predicts favourable wealth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, unleash the energy for positive thoughts Spend more time with the lover and share emotions today. Responsibilities at the office will prove your mettle. Financial success helps you make decisions. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, April 26, 2025: Financial success helps you make decisions.

Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Take up new tasks at the workplace that prove your professional mettle. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair free from outside interference. Married natives will require maintaining a distance from office romance as the marital life will be compromised. Some single females will get a proposal from classmates or coworkers or from someone whom they have known for a long time. This may be a surprise but the love life will get stronger with time. Marriage is also in the cards. Avoid unpleasant conversations as your lover may be upset.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Keep the professional life productive. Though you will see minor challenges in the first part of the day, things will settle as the day progresses. Some clients will be impressed by your communication skills which will also pave the way for career growth. Those who are into law, media, advertising, hospitality, finance, and teaching may switch jobs for a better package. Entrepreneurs can launch new business concepts without apprehension. Students who apply for courses abroad can expect a positive response from a foreign university.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle all money-related issues with care. Despite prosperity, you are advised to be careful about expenses. Do not blindly invest and instead gain proper knowledge for smart returns. You may find the day convenient to even settle a financial dispute. Businessmen will also be successful in raising funds for trade promotions. Those who are keen to buy electronic appliances or home essentials can pick the second part of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

While the general health is good, unexpected medical issues may come up, especially for seniors. There can be issues associated with the stomach or skin that will require medical attention. Some children will have bruises while playing. Females with gynecological issues may require consulting a doctor today. Avoid driving at high speed, especially at night time. You may also include more fruits and vegetables in the diet and give up oil and fat for better health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)