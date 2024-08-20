Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts romance-related issues

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude speaks! Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. Take up new roles at the office to prove my professional potential.

Settle the disputes in the romance to stay happy. Take up new roles at the office to prove my professional potential. Both health and wealth are good today.

Consider taking up new tasks at work and ensure you resolve all romance-related issues with an open attitude. Both wealth and health are also at your side today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Talk openly today and also troubleshoot issues involving a third person. Minor turbulence can cause uneasiness but the relationship will be intact. Married female natives can even consider taking the family way. While you need to be a good listener, it is also crucial to not impose your opinion as your goal is to keep the lover happy. Those who are in the later stages of romance and have a plan to marry must stay out of new relationships.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will help in gaining new positions. As the management trusts your mettle, expect new responsibilities today. Graphic designers, architects, animators, IT professionals, and automobile experts will visit the client’s place. Some professionals will be happy moving to new organizations and you may update the profile on a job portal. Businessmen handling trade related to food products or fashion accessories need to be highly cautious today. Minor licensing-related issues will also be there.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

A healthy financial life is the highlight of the day. You will witness money flowing in from different sources including an additional business and it would be easier to accomplish your long-pending dreams. Follow a financial plan for financial handling. Investment is a good option and speculative business, stock, gold, and real estate are good investment options. Some natives will have support from their spouse's family in settling the pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will be there but seniors must be careful while walking through slippery areas. Do not drive in heavy rain and those who are in adventure sports should be careful about the climate. Some children may also develop bruises and cuts while playing. Try to munch on healthy and baked snacks and stay away from deep-fried snacks.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

