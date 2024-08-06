Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024 predicts good results

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be passionate towards life Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 6, 2024. Expect surprises in the professional life.

Your love life is full of happiness. Keep the professional life more organized. Today, health would be good, and take crucial monetary decisions as well.

Lovers can take a call on marriage and will also be excited to see happy moments in the relationship. Management would recognize your professional skills. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while having disagreements with your lover today. Do not let the emotions go loose as this can lead to turbulence causing even a breakup. Handle the crisis with a positive attitude. Some relationships may not have a happy ending. Married females must take steps to keep the family of their spouse happy. Some Taurus females will go back to the ex-lover which can result in troubles in the marital affair.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Expect surprises in the professional life. You may get an appreciation for professional success while some Taurus natives will also be moved to foreign locations with new responsibilities. An interview call will knock on the door by the second half of the day. Business developers, marketing and sales persons, and promoters need to bring out good results today. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. Businessmen will be fortunate to raise funds through promoters.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you will also be happy to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday today. Businessmen will clear the pending dues while traders will be successful in gaining good returns.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may exist today but you won’t be in trouble. Asthma patients need to be careful today, especially in the second half of the day. You may have pain in joints, especially at elbows, and will need to consult a doctor. Children will develop viral fever or sore throat and their routine life will be affected. Today, it is also good to skip tobacco and alcohol.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

