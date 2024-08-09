Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts fortune in business soon
Read Taurus daily horoscope for August 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Devote more time for love and keep the lover happy.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy is your mantra today
Devote more time for love and keep the lover happy. New challenges at work will give me opportunities to prove my professional potential. Health is also good.
Troubleshoot the problems both in love and at work today. Consider smart investments and handle property-related issues with care. Your health is good for the day.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Your love life will be productive today and consider taking it to the next level with the support of parents. Some love affairs will see tremors in the form of egos and this requires immediate settlement. Avoid delving into the past and do not pick out things that may upset the lover. Some female natives may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love again.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Reach the office to take up new tasks that also demand your commitment. Some tasks will keep the day busy while salespersons will travel to distant areas. Keep the communication straight and ensure you tackle mechanical or technical issues diligently. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Students will clear examination papers today and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the day.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will be there and you will succeed in clearing the pending dues today. While it is good to avoid spending on luxury items, you may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy a vehicle. Some females will buy jewelry or vehicles. There will be minor property-related issues in the family and you must be sensible while getting into discussions.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will disturb you today. But children may develop bruises while playing which will not be serious. Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. You should also not miss the routine exercise and spend more time with friends and family. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day. Some females will also develop rashes on the skin which will need medical attention.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
