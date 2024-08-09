Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024 predicts fortune in business soon

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay happy is your mantra today Devote more time for love and keep the lover happy. New challenges at work will give me opportunities to prove my professional potential. Health is also good. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, August 9, 2024: Devote more time for love and keep the lover happy.

Troubleshoot the problems both in love and at work today. Consider smart investments and handle property-related issues with care. Your health is good for the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be productive today and consider taking it to the next level with the support of parents. Some love affairs will see tremors in the form of egos and this requires immediate settlement. Avoid delving into the past and do not pick out things that may upset the lover. Some female natives may not be happy about the interference of a third person in the relationship. Single natives will be fortunate to fall in love again.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up new tasks that also demand your commitment. Some tasks will keep the day busy while salespersons will travel to distant areas. Keep the communication straight and ensure you tackle mechanical or technical issues diligently. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Students will clear examination papers today and some job seekers will also receive an offer letter in the second half of the day.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will be there and you will succeed in clearing the pending dues today. While it is good to avoid spending on luxury items, you may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house or buy a vehicle. Some females will buy jewelry or vehicles. There will be minor property-related issues in the family and you must be sensible while getting into discussions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will disturb you today. But children may develop bruises while playing which will not be serious. Handle office pressure and do not let it impact your sleep. You should also not miss the routine exercise and spend more time with friends and family. Ensure you stay away from alcohol and tobacco for a day. Some females will also develop rashes on the skin which will need medical attention.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart