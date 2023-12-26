Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 26, 2023 predicts marriage on the cards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know to play the real game A happy love life and a satisfying professional life are today’s takeaways. The financial status would be good and you are spared from major ailments. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 26, 2023. Professional success will be at your side. Handle wealth smartly while health is also at your side.

Handle the love-related issues more sensibly. Professional success will be at your side. Handle wealth smartly while health is also at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see bright chances of your relationship getting turned into a marriage. Keep your cards close to the heart and ensure you support the partner in all personal and professional endeavors. Keep egos out of the love life and confirm you don’t get into office hookups. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. Female natives may get pregnant today and hence unmarried girls need to be careful while spending time with their lover.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some minor confusion will take place within the team and you need to handle this crisis diligently. A statement will be distorted, causing trouble. New joiners at the office need to be careful in a team meeting today. New opportunities to switch jobs will be there. You may also consider relocating abroad. You may face a tiff with your partner and it is crucial to not let things go out of hand.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while making financial decisions today. Ensure you have a good rapport with the partner as minor financial arguments may come up today. Some Taurus natives will see wealth coming through the spouse. You will also settle a long pending dispute over money with a friend. You may donate to charity today for mental happiness. You may also be able to repay the pending loans.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Avoid heavy intake of oil and grease today. Instead, stick t o a healthy diet rich in proteins and minerals. Some seniors may develop chest-related complaints and will require medical attention. Those who sit in front of the computer for a long time will develop pain in joints. And this might require visiting a doctor. Engage in jovial conversations to keep all worries at bay.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

