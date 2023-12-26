Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 26, 2023 predicts marriage on the cards
Read Taurus daily horoscope for Dec 26, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. A happy love life and a satisfying professional life are today’s takeaways.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You know to play the real game
A happy love life and a satisfying professional life are today’s takeaways. The financial status would be good and you are spared from major ailments.
Handle the love-related issues more sensibly. Professional success will be at your side. Handle wealth smartly while health is also at your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will see bright chances of your relationship getting turned into a marriage. Keep your cards close to the heart and ensure you support the partner in all personal and professional endeavors. Keep egos out of the love life and confirm you don’t get into office hookups. The newly married natives will find the day to be engaging. Female natives may get pregnant today and hence unmarried girls need to be careful while spending time with their lover.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Some minor confusion will take place within the team and you need to handle this crisis diligently. A statement will be distorted, causing trouble. New joiners at the office need to be careful in a team meeting today. New opportunities to switch jobs will be there. You may also consider relocating abroad. You may face a tiff with your partner and it is crucial to not let things go out of hand.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Be careful while making financial decisions today. Ensure you have a good rapport with the partner as minor financial arguments may come up today. Some Taurus natives will see wealth coming through the spouse. You will also settle a long pending dispute over money with a friend. You may donate to charity today for mental happiness. You may also be able to repay the pending loans.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Avoid heavy intake of oil and grease today. Instead, stick t o a healthy diet rich in proteins and minerals. Some seniors may develop chest-related complaints and will require medical attention. Those who sit in front of the computer for a long time will develop pain in joints. And this might require visiting a doctor. Engage in jovial conversations to keep all worries at bay.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
