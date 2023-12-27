Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 27, 2023 predicts a prosperous time

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle the pressure with a smile Taurus Daily Horoscope, December 27, 2023: No major issue will cause trouble in the romantic relationship.

The romantic relationship must be free from chaos today. Professional life will see minor challenges but ensure you handle them. The health will be good today.

Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. All relationship issues need to be settled before things go out of hand. Minor financial issues will be there. But your health will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major issue will cause trouble in the romantic relationship. You may meet up with your old partner to rekindle the old fire. However, married Taurus natives need to be careful to not destroy their marital life. Some females can expect a proposal from someone known for a long time. This may come as a surprise today. Married female natives can also consider getting conceived today. If you had a breakup in the past, you would be happy to know that you may meet up with a new person today, mostly in the second half.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the job today and this will give you more opportunities to grow in your career. Minor issues within the team may upset you but do not get demoralized. Your performance will catch the attention of the team leader and managers. Skip office gossip and instead show the willingness to take up new roles. Some tasks will also need you to don multiple hats today. You may receive assistance from close relatives related to work or study.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth with care as you will need it in the coming days. Though you are prosperous today, unexpected emergencies may come up in the coming days. This will need money and you should start saving today. A sibling will be in legal trouble and you will need to financially provide the help. Some Taurus natives will also try their luck in the stock market today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health-related issues with care. No major hiccup will be there but ensure you take proper care of the diet. Those who have diabetes need to be careful in the evening hours of the day. Some minor infections will keep children away from school. Females may also develop menstrual complaints in the first half of the day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857