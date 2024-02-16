Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts gets set for foreign trip
Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major health issue will trouble you.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Not ready to compromise
A happy love life, busy professional life, & stable financial status are the highlights of today. The health will also be good today. Be careful about your diet.
Your personal relationship is good and professional success opens more opportunities to grow. Take smart financial decisions today. No major health issue will trouble you.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
No major hiccup will impact the love affair. However, be careful to not use words that may be misunderstood by the lover. Some love affairs may not go as smoothly as expected. Be diplomatic while having disagreements. Do not drag the family into your fights if you have any. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Be careful while interacting with clients and also be wise when having disagreements at team meetings. Do not lose your temper at the workplace. Lawyers, magistrates, scientists, architects doctors, nurses, chefs, media persons, painters, and academicians need to be careful as office politics will be stronger today, impacting their careers. Some students appearing for competitive examinations will clear them. There can be issues related to the launching of a new venture. Businessmen need to consider this point while talking with new partners.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Despite minor hiccups in raising funds for business requirements, your financial status will be intact. A bank loan will be approved today. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. And you may consider spending on luxury items as well. Consider settling financial disputes. You can also make foreign vacation plans.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Have a great day in terms of health. Minor issues including pain at joints will be there. However, your routine life will be unaffected. Avoid food rich in oil and grease. Instead, fill in the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
Choose sun sign to read horoscope