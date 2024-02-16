 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts gets set for foreign trip | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts gets set for foreign trip

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024 predicts gets set for foreign trip

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 16, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major health issue will trouble you.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Not ready to compromise

A happy love life, busy professional life, & stable financial status are the highlights of today. The health will also be good today. Be careful about your diet.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024. Your personal relationship is good and professional success opens more opportunities to grow.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Feb 16, 2024. Your personal relationship is good and professional success opens more opportunities to grow.

Your personal relationship is good and professional success opens more opportunities to grow. Take smart financial decisions today. No major health issue will trouble you.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

No major hiccup will impact the love affair. However, be careful to not use words that may be misunderstood by the lover. Some love affairs may not go as smoothly as expected. Be diplomatic while having disagreements. Do not drag the family into your fights if you have any. A romantic dinner or a surprise gift is an easy way to make the relationship stronger. Your parents will approve of the love and you may also discuss taking the relationship to a new level.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while interacting with clients and also be wise when having disagreements at team meetings. Do not lose your temper at the workplace. Lawyers, magistrates, scientists, architects doctors, nurses, chefs, media persons, painters, and academicians need to be careful as office politics will be stronger today, impacting their careers. Some students appearing for competitive examinations will clear them. There can be issues related to the launching of a new venture. Businessmen need to consider this point while talking with new partners.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Despite minor hiccups in raising funds for business requirements, your financial status will be intact. A bank loan will be approved today. The second half of the day is good for shopping for electronic devices and fashion accessories. And you may consider spending on luxury items as well. Consider settling financial disputes. You can also make foreign vacation plans.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Minor issues including pain at joints will be there. However, your routine life will be unaffected. Avoid food rich in oil and grease. Instead, fill in the plate with green leafy vegetables and fruits. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On