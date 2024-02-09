 Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts career hurdles | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024 predicts career hurdles

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 09, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for February 9, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Continue your discipline and commitment to the job.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You prefer troubled sea

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, February 9, 2024. Your partner demands more time and space in the love life and be sensitive to the demands.
Settle the issues in the relationship to be happy. Take up new responsibilities at the office to prove the potential. Both health and wealth are good today.

Be cool in your love life and spend more time together. Professional challenges will be easily handled. Your health and wealth are also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Express love without inhibition. Your partner demands more time and space in the love life and be sensitive to the demands. Value the person and avoid delving into unpleasant past life. Complement your lover in front of others which will strengthen the chemistry between you both. For single natives, the chance to find a partner is also high. You meet someone special while traveling today or while at an official function. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline and commitment to the job. This will help to be in the good book of the management. Handle office politics with a mature attitude. Do not miss the deadline today and ensure you always have a plan B at team meetings. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships. Some job seekers will also find success today, especially in the second half. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the success.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. Wealth will come from different sources including a past investment. This helps you make smart financial decisions including investments in real estate, jewelry, and the stock market. The second part of the day is good for buying home appliances and electronic gadgets. Some Taurus natives will inherit a property. Those who are into business will get funds from partners which ensure better expansion. Ensure you keep a tab on your budget and that you are not sending foolishly.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health-related issue will trouble you. But be careful while driving a car in the evening hours. You should also wear a helmet while riding a bike today. Some Taurus natives may face issues related to eye, throat, stomach, or urine and it is better to consult a doctor even for a minor ailment.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On