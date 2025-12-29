Taurus Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: A senior may try to snatch your success

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your sincerity is your trademark Have a vibrant love life backed by a busy office schedule today. No major financial issue will come up today. No serious health issue will impact life. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay calm and cool in the relationship. Professional success will be your trusted companion. Both health and finance will be at your side throughout the day.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands more communication. You need to be more patient while settling issues in the love affair. Some females will be keen to come out of a toxic love affair. It is also good not to invade the personal space of the lover. Those who want to take the love affair to the next level may plan a romantic dinner. The second part of the day is also good to surprise the lover with gifts. Married natives may seriously consider expanding the family.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues in official life. You must be careful not to compromise on productivity. Job seekers may have good news waiting. Bankers, accountants, and financial managers will need to be careful in the second part of the day. Some government employees will handle crucial policy-related decisions. You may have trouble with attitude at team sessions. A senior may also try to snatch your success. Businessmen should wait for a day to launch a new product.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come to you in the first half of the day, but you need to prioritize the needs. This will help in proper money management. Expect a hike in wealth, and a freelancing job can also bring in good money. You may pick the day to clear all pending dues, while you may also consider buying electronic appliances. Traders will settle fund-related issues. It is also good to settle a monetary issue involving a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

You may start the day with exercise and have a healthy lifestyle. Have control over your temper, and ensure you spend more time with the family. Stick to the health plan today and avoid junk food along with aerated drinks. Exercise, yoga, meditation, and a healthy diet help you stay energetic at the office throughout the day. You must also be careful while lifting heavy objects.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)