Taurus Horoscope Today for December 6, 2025: A good time to resolve your real-estate issues

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, challenges make you stronger Settle the romance-related issues today and spend more time together. Continue giving the best performance at the workplace. Handle your wealth carefully. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Look for happiness in the relationship. Go for smart professional decisions. Financial issues may come up. However, your health will be good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your lover may be demanding in nature. This may create issues in the relationship. You both must be careful about communication.. New relationships will require more time together, and you should also be ready to compromise in the love affair. Avoid the interference of a third person in the love affair, and married females may also consider expanding the family today. Married females will be successful in going the family way. Single natives will also be successful in finding new love in the second part of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges in meeting the deadlines. This may create issues at the workplace. You need to be careful while giving statements at team sessions. Some professionals will have trouble associated with machines, which will impact their official performance. Those who have interviews scheduled must be careful about their responses to the questions. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared. Businessmen will be successful in clearing all partnership issues today. Students will also clear examinations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Have control over the expenditure. The inflow of money will not be as good as you expected. This may impact the routine life. Do not invest in the stock market today. There can also be issues associated with property within the family. Some females will be victims of online financial crime. It is also good to settle all monetary issues with a friend or sibling.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be positive. There will be relief from respiratory issues and viral fever. Seniors need to spend more time with people with a positive attitude. You should also exercise and have a balanced meal today. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Avoid junk food and consume a balanced meal rich in proteins and nutrients. Children must be careful while playing outdoors.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

