Taurus Horoscope Today for December 8, 2025: There may be good returns from previous investments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 04:01 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Some tasks will require you to work additional hours.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You stand for principles

Keep the lover happy and spend more time together. Be sensitive to the requirements of the job. Prosperity also permits crucial monetary decisions today.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Stand firm when you need to make crucial decisions on the job. Your attitude in the love affair is crucial today. You are good at meeting the monetary requirements. Your health is also normal.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic, and this will help you settle existing issues. You both may prefer getting engaged in exciting romantic activities. You should be careful not to insult the lover today. Consider spending more time together. Some females will have issues within the family. Single females may expect a proposal at the workplace or classroom from someone they have known for a long time. Married natives should be careful to have more communication. Females may also conceive today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the workplace is crucial. There will be issues associated with egos. This may interrupt the flow or performance today. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Some tasks will require you to work additional hours. Businessmen may sign new partnerships. You may also consider the second part of the day to launch a new product or idea.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion today. There will be good returns from previous investments. You will clear all dues today. Consider buying furniture or electronic appliances. Some natives will be successful in settling financial issues with friends today. You may also buy or sell a new property. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds through partners. You may also consider dividing the wealth among the children.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have a history of cardiac issues may develop complications, while you may also have bone-related issues today. Some females will have complaints related to gynaecological issues. Drink plenty of water and also maintain a balance between both office and personal life. Devote more time to the family, and this will give more mental peace.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn
  • Symbol: Bull
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Pink
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

