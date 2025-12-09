Taurus Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Handle all financial issues with care

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Honesty is an attribute for you No major love-related issues will disrupt the day. Handle the professional challenges to prove your mettle. Both health and wealth will have issues today. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

The love relationship will be normal today. Overcome every challenge at the workplace with confidence. Financial issues will come up. Pay more attention to your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time today with your lover to share your emotions and cement the bonding. It is also crucial not to lose your temper during debates and discussions. The second part of the day is good for expressing your feelings to your crush. You may also settle the issues in the love affair through open communication. Married females need to be careful while interacting with the parents of their spouse, as some minor ego-related issues may come up.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Consider proving your mettle at work as the day is ideal for it. Give exceptional ideas at team meetings, and your seniors will recognize the potential. In case you intend to switch jobs, put down the paper in the first part of the day, and also update the profile on a job portal. IT, healthcare, legal, hospitality, engineering, and media professionals will have a tight schedule. Students will clear the examinations. Some traders will face tax issues.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Handle all financial issues with care. Businessmen will see good returns today, and there will be options to expand the trade to new territories. You may buy electronic products. There will also be funds associated with trade, which will help you make new partnerships. Some natives will resolve a monetary issue. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Health may have issues today. You will require medical attention for respiratory issues. Some children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and digestive issues. Ladies should be careful while boarding a train today. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated. Today is also a good day to start visiting a gym or a yoga class.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)