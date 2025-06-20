Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Positive outcomes

ByNeeraj Dhankher
Jun 20, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the issues with a smile

Troubleshoot every issue in the love relationship. Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes.  Financial success permits crucial decisions in life.

Taurus Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

Talk with the lover to resolve every problem that exists.  Keep the professional life engaged and productive. You should prefer smart investment decisions for a safe future. Health is also good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today 

You will see minor tremors but the normal relationship will go on. There will be no major hiccup over egos but the intervention of a friend or relative can derange things in the love affair which you need to stop with immediate effect.  You may also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Married male Taurus natives should avoid office romance which may cause serious problems today in marital life. 

Taurus Career Horoscope Today 

You may face challenges in the form of personal egos at the workplace and it is vital to overcome them diplomatically. A coworker may try to tarnish your image and will also attempt to belittle your achievements. Reply to this with your performance.  An IT, designing, advertising, business promotion, or architectural project may require rework as the client will not be happy with the outcome. Some entrepreneurs will have trouble dealing with middlemen. There will be opportunities to expand the trade to new territories. 

Taurus Money Horoscope Today 

Your financial troubles will be resolved today. All old dues will be repaid and you may also receive long pending dues. Today is good to resolve a financial dispute with the sibling. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. You may also renovate the home or buy a new one in the second half of the day. 

Taurus Health Horoscope Today 

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Viral fever, throat infection, pain in joints, cough, and digestion-related issues are common today. Sleep loud and have healthy food today. You should also spend more time with the family today. Some females may develop gynecological issues while children will complain about skin-related allergies. Those who are traveling should be careful to carry a medical kit.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

 

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Positive outcomes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On