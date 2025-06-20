Taurus Daily Horoscope Today for June 20, 2025: Positive outcomes

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the issues with a smile Troubleshoot every issue in the love relationship. Your commitment at work will bring positive outcomes. Financial success permits crucial decisions in life. Taurus Horoscope Today, June 20, 2025(Freepik)

Talk with the lover to resolve every problem that exists. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. You should prefer smart investment decisions for a safe future. Health is also good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor tremors but the normal relationship will go on. There will be no major hiccup over egos but the intervention of a friend or relative can derange things in the love affair which you need to stop with immediate effect. You may also go back to the old relationship after resolving all old issues with the ex-lover. Married male Taurus natives should avoid office romance which may cause serious problems today in marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may face challenges in the form of personal egos at the workplace and it is vital to overcome them diplomatically. A coworker may try to tarnish your image and will also attempt to belittle your achievements. Reply to this with your performance. An IT, designing, advertising, business promotion, or architectural project may require rework as the client will not be happy with the outcome. Some entrepreneurs will have trouble dealing with middlemen. There will be opportunities to expand the trade to new territories.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Your financial troubles will be resolved today. All old dues will be repaid and you may also receive long pending dues. Today is good to resolve a financial dispute with the sibling. If you’re planning to start a new business, then the outcomes would be favorable. You may also renovate the home or buy a new one in the second half of the day.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Viral fever, throat infection, pain in joints, cough, and digestion-related issues are common today. Sleep loud and have healthy food today. You should also spend more time with the family today. Some females may develop gynecological issues while children will complain about skin-related allergies. Those who are traveling should be careful to carry a medical kit.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)