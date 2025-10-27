Taurus Horoscope Today for October 27, 2025: Take up new responsibilities that will lead to career growth

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid controversies today Having a strong bond of love will result in happiness in the relationship. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You must be committed to love today. Avoid office romance and prove your potential at your job. While financially you are good, no major illness will also trouble you.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The relationship may witness minor issues, including those associated with egos. You may also lose your temper during arguments, which may lead to more fire. Today is not a good time to resolve the issues of the past and avoid digging into the past. Some new love affairs will commence, and you may also expect the support of parents and relatives in taking a call on marriage. Married natives should also be careful not to bring a third person into the relationship, which may cause rifts in the coming days.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Focus on productivity today and ensure you meet the client’s expectations. Some clients will not be happy with the performance, and you will need to pull up your socks to accomplish every assigned task. Those who are looking for opportunities abroad will see good options. Take up new responsibilities that will lead to career growth in the coming days. Some traders will see good returns, while entrepreneurs considering expansion to foreign locations will need to wait for a few more days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. This will help you clear all pending dues. You will buy a new property or a vehicle today. The second part of the day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend and donate money to charity. You will be happy to repair the hose or to invest in the stock market. A good partnership with a financial advising company can help you make smart monetary decisions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Office pressure should be left outside the home while entering. You can pick the first part of the day to quit tobacco and alcohol. It is good to avoid people with a negative attitude. Be careful while using the staircase or while boarding a train. You should also cut down the intake of sugar. Viral fever, coughing, and pain in joints can disturb you.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength: Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness: Intolerant, Reliant, Stubborn

Symbol: Bull

Element: Earth

Body Part: Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)