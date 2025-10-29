Taurus Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Sparks of new romance

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you work to achieve your goals Have a peaceful & happy love relationship. Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. Your financial status demands more attention. Health may have issues. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Say no to egos in love life. Take up new professional risks. Handle wealth smartly, as there will be issues. Health issues may also come up today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

The love affair demands more attention today. You need to be careful about the conversations, and it is also crucial to keep the lover in a good mood. Those who are travelling with their lover must be careful to be creative and romantic. The second part of the day is crucial for married females, as there will be communication issues with their spouse. Office romance is not a good idea, and married male natives may be in trouble over this. Single male natives can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the day.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Some additional tasks may make you work additional hours. Your commitment will be tested, and this will also lead to career growth. You should be ready to travel for job purpose. Those who handle IT healthcare, aviation, banking, and animation profiles should be careful about the outcomes. The second part of the day is good to launch a new business idea. Some traders may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with funds. You need to be careful about the expenditure. Cut down the investments today. Some females will also be dragged into property issues. You should also cut down the expenses, especially the purchase of luxury items that are not crucial in life. The second half of the day is good for donating wealth to charity, while some females will also invest in gold.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Senior natives should be careful about their health. There will be complications related to chest, and females can expect skin-related allergies. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and skin infections. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. You must prefer a balanced diet today, and females will also complain about gynecological issues. Those who ride a two-wheeler should be careful in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)