Taurus Horoscope Today for October 29, 2025: Sparks of new romance
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you work to achieve your goals
Have a peaceful & happy love relationship. Do not compromise on ethics at the workplace. Your financial status demands more attention. Health may have issues.
Say no to egos in love life. Take up new professional risks. Handle wealth smartly, as there will be issues. Health issues may also come up today.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
The love affair demands more attention today. You need to be careful about the conversations, and it is also crucial to keep the lover in a good mood. Those who are travelling with their lover must be careful to be creative and romantic. The second part of the day is crucial for married females, as there will be communication issues with their spouse. Office romance is not a good idea, and married male natives may be in trouble over this. Single male natives can also expect to meet someone special in the first half of the day.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Some additional tasks may make you work additional hours. Your commitment will be tested, and this will also lead to career growth. You should be ready to travel for job purpose. Those who handle IT healthcare, aviation, banking, and animation profiles should be careful about the outcomes. The second part of the day is good to launch a new business idea. Some traders may have licensing issues, and you need to resolve them before the day ends.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
There can be issues associated with funds. You need to be careful about the expenditure. Cut down the investments today. Some females will also be dragged into property issues. You should also cut down the expenses, especially the purchase of luxury items that are not crucial in life. The second half of the day is good for donating wealth to charity, while some females will also invest in gold.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Senior natives should be careful about their health. There will be complications related to chest, and females can expect skin-related allergies. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, and skin infections. You should also be careful while lifting heavy objects. You must prefer a balanced diet today, and females will also complain about gynecological issues. Those who ride a two-wheeler should be careful in the evening hours.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
