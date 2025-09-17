Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Taurus Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Financial prosperity is foreseen

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 17, 2025 03:59 am IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: The romantic life demands more communication.

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be gentle but strong

Continue loving your partner and ensure you both will spare time for each other. The professional life will be productive. Financial prosperity also exists.

Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The romantic life demands more communication. Your professional schedule will be tight, and this may reflect upon your mental health. Wealth will come in. Health is a matter of concern.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and ensure you both take part in exciting activities today. Some love affairs will demand more communication. Those who are traveling must talk to their lover over the phone today. Single natives may be happy to find a new person, and the second part of the day is also good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Some married females will have issues due to the interference of a third person in the family life that may require the intervention of the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may have issues at the workplace. The performance may not meet the expectations, and the seniors may not be cooperative. You should also be careful not to criticize any team member who may play the victim game, which will negatively impact your profile. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business, and funds will be available. Traders should be careful about tax issues. Students appearing for examinations may clear them without much trouble.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up. However, it is good to curb the expenditure, especially on luxury items. The second half of the day is not good for investing in stocks and speculative business. However, you may resolve a monetary issue with a friend today and also consider donating money to charity. You may also buy electronic appliances and a vehicle today. Some females will be happier to renovate the house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with health today. You will see pain in joints, while seniors may also develop respiratory issues. It is good to avoid a wet floor as you may slip and cause minor injuries. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities today. Children will develop vision-related issues. You should also be careful while driving, especially in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Taurus Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Financial prosperity is foreseen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On