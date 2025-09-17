Taurus Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Financial prosperity is foreseen
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today: The romantic life demands more communication.
Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be gentle but strong
Continue loving your partner and ensure you both will spare time for each other. The professional life will be productive. Financial prosperity also exists.
The romantic life demands more communication. Your professional schedule will be tight, and this may reflect upon your mental health. Wealth will come in. Health is a matter of concern.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Avoid arguments and ensure you both take part in exciting activities today. Some love affairs will demand more communication. Those who are traveling must talk to their lover over the phone today. Single natives may be happy to find a new person, and the second part of the day is also good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Some married females will have issues due to the interference of a third person in the family life that may require the intervention of the spouse.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
You may have issues at the workplace. The performance may not meet the expectations, and the seniors may not be cooperative. You should also be careful not to criticize any team member who may play the victim game, which will negatively impact your profile. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business, and funds will be available. Traders should be careful about tax issues. Students appearing for examinations may clear them without much trouble.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
No major financial issue will come up. However, it is good to curb the expenditure, especially on luxury items. The second half of the day is not good for investing in stocks and speculative business. However, you may resolve a monetary issue with a friend today and also consider donating money to charity. You may also buy electronic appliances and a vehicle today. Some females will be happier to renovate the house.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
There can be issues associated with health today. You will see pain in joints, while seniors may also develop respiratory issues. It is good to avoid a wet floor as you may slip and cause minor injuries. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities today. Children will develop vision-related issues. You should also be careful while driving, especially in the evening hours.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
