Taurus Horoscope Today for September 17, 2025: Financial prosperity is foreseen

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be gentle but strong Continue loving your partner and ensure you both will spare time for each other. The professional life will be productive. Financial prosperity also exists. Taurus Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The romantic life demands more communication. Your professional schedule will be tight, and this may reflect upon your mental health. Wealth will come in. Health is a matter of concern.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments and ensure you both take part in exciting activities today. Some love affairs will demand more communication. Those who are traveling must talk to their lover over the phone today. Single natives may be happy to find a new person, and the second part of the day is also good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Some married females will have issues due to the interference of a third person in the family life that may require the intervention of the spouse.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You may have issues at the workplace. The performance may not meet the expectations, and the seniors may not be cooperative. You should also be careful not to criticize any team member who may play the victim game, which will negatively impact your profile. Some entrepreneurs will see opportunities to expand their business, and funds will be available. Traders should be careful about tax issues. Students appearing for examinations may clear them without much trouble.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up. However, it is good to curb the expenditure, especially on luxury items. The second half of the day is not good for investing in stocks and speculative business. However, you may resolve a monetary issue with a friend today and also consider donating money to charity. You may also buy electronic appliances and a vehicle today. Some females will be happier to renovate the house.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with health today. You will see pain in joints, while seniors may also develop respiratory issues. It is good to avoid a wet floor as you may slip and cause minor injuries. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities today. Children will develop vision-related issues. You should also be careful while driving, especially in the evening hours.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)