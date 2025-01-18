Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 18, 2025 predicts marriage is on the cards

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay happy always Settle the issues with the lover and spare time for love. Your professional attitude is crucial to success at the job. Prosperity will also be at your side. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Janaury 18, 2025: You will overcome the challenges at work today.

Be ready to embrace surprises in the relationship. You will overcome the challenges at work today. Financial success is followed by good health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

There can be compatibility issues in the relationship and it is crucial you handle them with a mature attitude. Some love affairs demand more communication and those who are traveling must talk with their lover over the phone to express the feelings. Your lover may be stubborn but you need to consider the emotions while making decisions. The second part of the day is good for a romantic dinner. You can also expect a gift from the lover today. Marriage is also on the cards.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life may have minor issues, especially related to productivity. The seniors or managers may not be happy with this and you need to really pull up the socks. Some tasks will demand salespersons to travel long distances. Impress the clients with communication skills. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Businessmen can confidently launch a new concept and can also be confident about the outcome.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will trouble you. As wealth will come in from different sources, you will be happy to buy electronic appliances and fashion accessories. You may also consider investments in stock and speculative business. Some Taurus natives will also buy a new property or even a house today. You will succeed in raising funds for business while partnerships will also come into existence without much fuss. You may also require settling a monetary dispute involving a relative or sibling today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. But there can be uneasiness in the second part of the day, especially for senior persons with breathing issues. Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Do not miss the medications. Have a healthy diet free from oil and grease. Be positive in attitude and stay in the company of people you love.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)