Saturday, Jul 20, 2024

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024 predicts relationship issues beckons

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 20, 2024 02:14 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Both finance and health are positive today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, smile is your weapon

Keep your lover happy today to have a good love life. Knock at new opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Both finance and health are positive today.


Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 20, 2024: You will have many pleasant moments in love.

Minor relationship problems may exist but you will succeed in handling them. At a job, you’d handle multiple responsibilities and would succeed in achieving the targets. Invest in more financial options and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

You will have many pleasant moments in love. Be sincere and committed in the relationship and do not delve into the past. Some love affairs will turn into marriage while you can also confidently introduce the lover to the parents. You may also run into an ex-flame to rekindle the old love affair bringing back happiness to life. Married Taurus natives should avoid this as family life will be in danger.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office early as you will have major assignments waiting. The responsibilities cement your role in the organization. Stay focused on work and keep office politics in the back seat. Your attitude at team meetings can invite the ire of some seniors but respond to this with your performance. Entrepreneurs can be confident about new ventures and can go ahead with new partnership plans. However, some businessmen will have conflicts with local authorities that need to be addressed before the day ends.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are in a good position to invest in real estate. Some Taurus natives will have relief from a legal dispute over property. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. A female native can also settle a financial dispute with a sibling, a relative, or a friend today. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds while some businessmen will also repay a bank loan.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues will develop complications in the first part of the day. Ensure you take care of your lifestyle and skip both alcohol and tobacco. You must follow all traffic rules while driving as the daily horoscope predicts an accident. Keep your plate filled with proteins, nutrients, and vitamins. Also, drink plenty of water.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
