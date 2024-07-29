Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024 predicts a romantic dinner
Read Taurus daily horoscope for July 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. our performance at the office will be outstanding.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread your wings to success!
Overcome the issues in the love affair & spend more time with the lover. Your performance at the office will be outstanding. Both finance & health are also good.
Consider spending more time with the lover. Handle every challenge at work to perform brilliantly. Meet the expectations at work and also take steps to augment the wealth. Health is also at your side.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Utilize the day to resolve the old issues with the lover. You may consider having a romantic dinner or a late-night drive where the future will be discussed. The females will see support from parents and marriage is on the cards. Some male natives will reconcile old issues with the ex-lover which may also pave the way to restart the old love affair. Married females may also conceive today. Single Taurus females can expect a proposal in the second part of the day.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Your professional attitude will work out at the office. Be on time to take up new tasks that will have immediate deadlines. Attend the team meetings today where your presence will be appreciated. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can be confident about the results. Present innovative ideas and suggestions that may have a crucial impact on business. Entrepreneurs will have support and help from authorities but some businesses will not bring in expected results.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in and you are good to handle the financial issues without much effort. There can be minor property–related issues with siblings but your attitude will help in resolving them in the coming days. Consider buying a new property or a vehicle today. Some females will travel abroad and you can even buy gifts for friends and relatives.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your health is good today and some Taurus natives will recover from viral fever, throat issues, and digestion problems. Anxiety can be a serious concern for professionals but yoga and meditation will help you overcome this problem. Maintain a balanced office and personal life today. Senior natives must be careful while boarding a bus or train.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope