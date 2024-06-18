Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, June 18, 2024 predicts
Read Taurus daily horoscope for June 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The love affair will be intact and you will see more pleasant moments.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, look for the pleasant moments
The love affair will be intact and you will see more pleasant moments. Ensure you keep your professional life productive. Both health and wealth are positive.
Keep the relationship strong and devote more time to the love affair. Your performance at the office will win accolades. Both health and wealth will be at your side throughout the day.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
There is no scope for egos in the love affair and you are expected to be sensitive towards the needs of the partner. Spend more time together and ensure you both meet the expectations of each other. Some long-distance love affairs may have cracks that need immediate repair. You may also resolve an issue of yesterday. Those who want to take the relationship to the next level can also consider marriage today. Married females may conceive and can consider expanding the family.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be productive. New tasks will come up and ensure you take them up to give the best results. Those who are planning for a job change can pick this day. IT, healthcare, animation, automobile, designing, and legal professionals will have a tough day with a packed schedule. Businessmen will find new partners and funds will easily flow in. Students will require more commitment towards academics.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Wealth is flowing in and you will be happy to buy jewelry, electronic appliances, and even automobiles today. Those who are keen to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business will see good returns. An ancestral property will be handed over to you and a financial dispute will be settled. Some Taurus females will also plan a vacation abroad as their monetary status permits that.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your health is good and this will reflect upon your lifestyle. You will be relieved from viral fever and stomach issues. Some seniors may have pain in joints that may require a doctor’s advice. Consume more vegetables and also drink plenty of water. You should also be careful while driving at odd hours today. Children playing may have bruises which may not be serious.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
