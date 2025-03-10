Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025 predicts success in new businesses

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You prefer fair games Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Mar 10, 2025. Minor wealth issues may be there but your health will be in good shape today.

Be composed in the love affair. Ensure you take up challenges at work to prove your professional mettle. There can be minor financial issues but health is good.

Spend more time with your lover and ensure you handle crucial professional challenges today. Minor wealth issues may be there but your health will be in good shape today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Your love relationship will be approved by the elders in the family and hence you may introduce the partner to them. Some females will go back to the ex-lover but this can be tricky based on your present relationship status. Married females need to be extremely careful while discussing their past relationships with their spouses. You can also consider expressing your feelings to the crush in the second part of the day. Some long-distance love affairs require more communication.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment at work will have positive results. Do not hamper the prospects of a coworker through office politics while a female manager or senior may have issues with you. Those who are new to the job need to be diplomatic while at team sessions. Some points will be raised against you and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. Entrepreneurs will be successful in launching new businesses. Students applying to foreign universities will have good news.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor monetary issues in the first part of the day and this will stop you from buying electronic appliances. However, things may improve as the day progresses. You may also pick the second part of the day to resolve a monetary issue involving a friend. Though businessmen will be successful in getting a bank loan approved, it is good to avoid large scale investments and lending a big amount to a friend.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. This will also help you regain health from existing ailments. Yoga and meditation can also do wonders for mental health. Spend more time with the family which will help you overcome professional stress. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. Today is good for surgeries and if you have one scheduled, go ahead.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)