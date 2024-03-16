Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024 predicts job offers

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, play well on the turf today Be composed in the love affair & expect the best results. Take up new roles at the office & ensure you are productive today. Both money and health are good today. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 16, 2024: Take up new roles at the office & ensure you are productive today.

Despite minor troubles in the love affair, you will have a happy love life. Handle the pressure at the office as this will give you better outputs. No major health or wealth issue will impact your daily life.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for more creative ways to make the relationship steamy. Some love affairs will see minor tremors that require immediate settlement. You may also come across the ex-flame which may again turn into a new affair. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. Some friendships will also turn into romantic affairs today.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be careful to not hurt the official schedule. The first part of the day will be chaotic and new responsibilities will come up. Take up every challenge as each one will strengthen your professional profile. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Those who plan to move abroad will also have good news waiting. Students will also clear examinations today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while you handle monetary affairs. Those who are into banking and accounting should be careful about final figures as minor issues in calculations may come up. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. Some Taurus natives will see a good inflow of wealth and a previous investment will also be helpful.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney-related ailments will need medical attention today. Females may develop migraine in the first half of the day. Some seniors will develop breath-related issues and children will have vial fever, throat infection, or allergies. You must be careful about your diet and must also skip oily and greasy stuff today. Pregnant girls must avoid adventure sports including underwater activities. Today is good for surgeries and if you have one scheduled, go ahead.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart