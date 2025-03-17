Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025 predicts minor clashes at work

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the cards close to the chest. Look for effective solutions to settle disputes in the love affair. Give the best productivity results on the job. Handle wealth diligently. Have a normal health. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, March 17, 2025: Start the day with exercise and focus on a good diet.

Explore the different aspects of love today. Handle professional challenges to give the best output. Both health and wealth are also at your side today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not get into an argument with your lover today as this can lead to major disputes in the coming days. You should also be careful about the interference of a third person in the love affair. Stay away from office romance as this may impact both personal and professional life. You should also be ready to spend more time with the lover and ensure you indulge in more communication. Single natives will see someone special today. However, wait for a few days to propose.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be realistic while taking up new responsibilities. When you are assigned a new role, give a convincing date for the completion as this would save you from later embarrassment. Some tasks will demand you work additional hours while you may also develop ego-related issues with a co-worker. Females who hold leadership roles may develop minor clashes with juniors. Entrepreneurs can seriously consider expanding the business but ensure you have trustworthy partners. However, it is crucial to analyze every aspect before making contracts with new partners.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be your companion and consider making smart investments in stock and speculative business. Some fortunate female natives will inherit an ancestral property or may get a return from a previous investment. You will also be able to clear your dues and cover up the loan you have taken in the past years. Businessmen will raise funds for expansions while some traders will have issues in repaying a loan.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Keep your health intact and follow a balanced lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and focus on a good diet. Despite minor breathing issues, your general health will be good. Diabetic females may develop minor complications today. Children may develop minor bruises while playing. Those who exercise regularly must avoid lifting heavy objects today.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)